Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has outlined what he sees as the key positives from his side’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

Gerrard made a number of changes to his side ahead of a weekend Scottish Cup clash against the same opponents, but the Gers were still aiming for three points from the Scottish Premiership encounter.

Rangers took the lead in the game in the 55th minute when Scott Wright struck, but found themselves pegged back at the death when Jack Simpson fouled Chris Kane in the penalty area, leaving Liam Craig to strike from the spot and claim a draw for the hosts.

Gerrard feels that there were positives for Rangers to take from the game and highlighted the return to action of James Tavernier and the performance of Wright.

“The main positives from tonight were about getting Tav some minutes and up to speed, so he is ready for the weekend”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“[Also] giving some players that have been around the squad opportunities so they are ready if called upon at the weekend.

“Scott Wright has done everything he needs to do since he came in the door.

“He scored tonight, he showed flashes tonight throughout his performance.

“We have been talking to him about getting numbers in his game and he’s got one.”

Gerrard will now ponder over his team selection for the Scottish Cup tie against St Johnstone at the weekend as he looks to lead Rangers to a domestic double.