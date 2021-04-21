Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has hailed Nathan Patterson for how he has stepped in for James Tavernier and is sure that he can become an outstanding player for the Gers.

The 19-year-old full-back has received an extended run in Steven Gerrard’s starting eleven after Gers skipper Tavernier suffered a knee injury in February.

Patterson made his first start in an Old Firm game last weekend and continued his fine form, helping Rangers to a 2-0 win and to book a place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Hailing Patterson’s performance against Celtic, Rangers assistant manager McAllister has explained that he was exciting to watch and lauded him for how he has slotted in at right-back in the absence of Tavernier.

The Scot pointed out that Patterson has a lot of the qualities needed to be a successful right-back and asserted that he will become an outstanding player if he continues listening to Gerrard and the rest of the coaches.

“He was exciting“, McAllister told Rangers TV.

“We know what Nathan is capable of, we watch him every day in training here, he has just been waiting for the moment.

“His moment has come due to the fact that Tav has had an injury, but we have got a real exciting prospect here.

“He is somebody who is physically strong, I think his running power is going to be something we will admire in years to come.

“He is a brave player, he looks to take the ball in tight areas and he gets high up the pitch, which in modern-day football from right-back you’ve got to be able to outplay, he can play one-twos, he can dribble people.

“So, he is ticking a lot of boxes, Nathan, and if he just keeps progressing and listening to the staff here and listening to the manager, we’ve got an outstanding player there.“

Patterson has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season while scoring two goals in the process.