Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has hailed John McGinn for his work-rate and insisted that he is the envy of a lot of rival Premier League managers.

Aston Villa came up short against Manchester City when the two teams clashed on Wednesday as they lost 2-1 in a game that saw players being sent off from both teams.

Despite McGinn’s opener early on in the game, the Villans were unable to hold on to their lead as goals from Phil Foden and Rodri sealed the game for Manchester City.

Following the disappointing defeat against Manchester City, Villa boss Smith assessed some of the positive aspects of the match, picking out McGinn’s performance in particular.

Smith labelled the Scottish star an unsung hero for the work rate he puts for his team and insisted he is the envy of a lot of rival Premier League managers whenever Villa play against them.

“I was really pleased for McGinn to get the goal”, Smith told a press conference.

“He’s one of our unsung heroes at times; his work-rate and what he gives to the team is exceptional.

“He’ll be the first to admit at times that his passing could be better but he gives us everything.

“He deserves that goal.

“He’s been playing a little bit deeper at times this year and doing fantastically well.

“He’s the envy of a lot of the Premier League managers whenever we play against them.”

Aston Villa will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on West Bromwich Albion in the league on Sunday.