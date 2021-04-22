Leeds United academy manager Adam Underwood has insisted he has not seen another manager who wants to be part of a club at every level as much as Marcelo Bielsa does at Elland Road and lauded the Argentine and his team’s intuitiveness.

Bielsa’s arrival at Leeds in 2018 revolutionised their approach to everything, from style of play and training on the pitch to raising standards off the field as well.

Youth coaches at Elland Road are also instilling Bielsa’s principles in their own squads, from Mark Jackson with the Under-23s, to the lower ranks in the academy set-up.

Whites academy manager Underwood has insisted he is yet to see another manger who is as keen as Bielsa to be involved in everything at a club, explaining the Argentine and his staff are so intuitive when it comes to players at all levels.

Underwood revealed that Bielsa is keeping a close eye on all of Leeds’ up and coming prospects, and stressed there is no divide at Elland Road between academy and the first team.

“This is the most I’ve ever seen a manager want to be part of the whole club”, Underwood told The Athletic.

“Him and his staff, they’re so intuitive.

“It’s remarkable.

“You’ve got a head coach who has huge short-term pressures, to make sure the first team are performing at a very high level, but he still finds time to pull me into his office to chat about the best Under-18s team for a training session.

“He’ll ask about the Under-15s or -16s and sometimes I’ll think, ‘I’m not sure I’ve ever even mentioned that player to you but somehow you already know about him’.

“There’s no divide here between academy and first team, not like you see at some clubs.”

The Under-23s under Jackson won the Premier League 2’s Division Two title this season, while Leeds senior team under Bielsa have ensured their safety in the Premier League and are pushing for a top ten finish.