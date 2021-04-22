Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is keen to keep Arsenal star Joe Willock at St. James’ Park, but another loan deal is the most likely option for the Magpies, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old joined Newcastle on loan from Arsenal in the winter transfer window after struggling to earn playing time at the Emirates in the first half of the season.

Having joined the Magpies until the end of the season, Willock has made a positive impact at St. James’ Park, scoring three goals from his nine appearances so far.

Newcastle boss Bruce has been impressed with the Englishman’s contributions to his side so far and is keen to retain the midfielder’s services beyond the summer.

With the Magpies head coach keen to keep Willock, the Tyneside-based club are likely to try and seal another loan deal with Arsenal in the summer.

It remains to be seen if the north London outfit are open to letting the youngster move away on another loan deal, but Newcastle will be hoping that they are prepared to negotiate.

The Magpies would have to fork out a fee in the region of £20m if they want to buy the England Under-21 international from the Gunners, it has been suggested.

It may be unlikely that Newcastle would pay such a sum and they will try to seal another loan deal instead.