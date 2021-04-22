Newcastle United target Matheus Nunes is moving towards a transfer away from Sporting Lisbon in the summer after joining hands with super agent Jorge Mendes.

The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Sporting Lisbon last year and has established himself as a regular in the team since then, making 25 league appearances this term.

Playing his first full season as a regular in the Primeira Liga, Nunes’ performances have seen him attract interest from England, where Newcastle are said to be keen.

The Magpies are claimed to have made an effort to sign the midfielder in the winter, but saw their attempts turned down by the Portuguese giants; they are tipped to return in the summer.

However, Nunes is now heading towards a move away from the Lisbon-based club in the summer, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol.

Super agent Mendes, who represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho, has joined hands with the Brazilian and is working to sort his future out.

Sporting Lisbon, who rejected Newcastle’s loan-plus-buy-obligation offer for Nunes in the winter, are said to be prepared to part ways with the player for a fee in the region of €10m.

With Nunes available in the market, it remains to be seen if Newcastle will return for the midfielder in the summer.