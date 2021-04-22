New York Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell has expressed delight with the signing of Patryk Klimala from Celtic, stating he is a proven goalscorer and creator of goals, and feels that the 22-year-old’s ability to impact games will prove to be useful in the MLS.

The MLS side announced on Thursday that they have signed the striker from Scottish side Celtic on a four-year deal.

The Polish international was snapped up by the Bhoys from Jagiellonia Białystok back in January last year, though he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular, remaining largely on the fringes.

Now as the club go through a transitional period, the Hoops have allowed the player to leave, with the MLS side coming on to the scene to secure a deal for the player.

Providing a glowing assessment of Klimala, the club’s head of sport insisted that they are eagerly waiting to assimilate the player into their set-up and will hope to see him grow and succeed in the years to come.

“We’re delighted to complete this deal and welcome Patryk to our club”, Thelwell told his club’s official site.

“Patryk is a talented young forward who has proven that he can score goals and create in a variety of ways.

“We believe he has the ability to impact games in MLS now, and the potential to continue to grow and succeed in years to come.

“We look forward to welcoming him to New York and getting him acclimated to our club.”

Over the course of his one-year and three-month-long stay, Klimala featured in 28 games for Celtic, scoring three goals.