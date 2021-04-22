Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson has dubbed Marcelo Bielsa phenomenal for his detailed analytical approach to breaking down football, that has played a key role in the Whites’ resurgence.

Bielsa took over the reins at Elland Road in June 2018 and has since managed to take Leeds back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence and turn them to a top flight side fighting for a top ten finish this season.

The experienced tactician is considered to be amongst the best minds in football, and has earned plaudits for the way he has turned Leeds into a high pressing, attacking minded outfit.

Leeds Under-23s boss Jackson has revealed that deep tactical analysis of his own team’s performance and opponents’ is one key tool in Bielsa’s arsenal that he has used to turn Leeds into the side they are today.

Jackson lauded Bielsa for the way he dissects every aspect of the game, dubbing his attention to detail phenomenal.

“I’ve seen a massive increase in analysis”, Jackson told The Athletic.

“I thought it was detailed when I first came here but it was nothing like this.

“This manager, his detail, and his attention to it are phenomenal.

“The analysis has increased tenfold and it’s a massive tool.

“It’s intense but it’s very much needed.

“It’s the best way to identify strengths and weaknesses. The individual stuff is crucial.”

Leeds are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Manchester United at Elland Road and will be determined to get the tactics right this time around having suffered a 6-2 loss earlier this season at Old Trafford.