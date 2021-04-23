Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed an “unbelievable gift” to the club’s fans in the shape of his side’s 1-0 win away at Arsenal in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Toffees headed into the fixture under real pressure to get a result to boost their hopes of playing European football next season.

And Everton grabbed a 1-0 win thanks to a cross from Richarlison, which was turned into his own net by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, in the 76th minute.

The Toffees had not won away against Arsenal since 1996 and Ancelotti is delighted, declaring the victory a gift to the fans.

He also feels after a run of poor results the win shows Everton are back in the fight to qualify for Europe, even if the performance was not a top display.

“It was really important to stay attached to the top of the table. The performance was good. It’s all good news tonight and this gives us confidence for the next games”, Ancelotti told the BBC.

“It [ending the 25-year wait for a win at Arsenal] is an unbelievable gift for our supporters

“A good performance – not top, but solid. We tried to play if possible and we were lucky to score a goal.

“Arsenal played a good game and maybe they played better with the ball but defensively we were really solid.

“Finally I can say we are back.

“We had a difficult moment with lots of injuries but this victory gives us more motivation for the next games”, the Everton boss added.

The win in north London means that Everton have now moved to within just three points of the top four, in what is a congested battle for the European spots in the Premier League.

Everton are next in action at Goodison Park against Aston Villa as they look to try to build on the win over Arsenal.