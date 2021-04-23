Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur could become serious title contenders if they can bring in Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

Spurs are in the market for a new manager after they sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this week and a number of bosses have been linked with the role.

Ryan Mason has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, but Tottenham want a new man in place as quickly as possible in the summer.

Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be their top target, but Spurs have also been linked with a move for Leicester manager Rodgers.

And ex-Fox Savage believes the Northern Irishman is the perfect man to become the next Tottenham manager.

The former midfielder pointed out Rodgers has experience of managing big teams, can improve players and his teams often play an eye-catching brand of football.

Savage feels Rodgers could turn the north London club into serious Premier League contenders.

He said on William Hill: “There’s only one person, for me, who Spurs should be going for, and that is Brendan Rodgers.

“Leicester City fans won’t want to hear that, because he has done a remarkable job with Leicester City.

“Not only does he improve players, you know, exceeds expectations, he’s managed big clubs in Celtic and Liverpool, coming so close with Liverpool, you know, dominating Scottish football.

“[He is] an unbelievable tactician, a fantastic man, improves teams, improves players and players love playing for him.

“So, for me, Leicester City fans won’t want to hear this, but the person I’d go for is Brendan Rodgers.

“And I think, if Brendan Rodgers was Spurs manager, they could put a serious challenge in for the league title.”

Leicester would be likely to resist losing Rodgers if Spurs do make an approach for his services.