Celtic talent Leo Hjelde has expressed his delight after Ross County manager John Hughes compared him to Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The 17-year-old started his playing career in the youth ranks of Rosenborg before moving to Celtic in July 2019.

He is a highly rated prospect at Celtic and was shipped out on loan to Ross County earlier this season to clock up regular game time and kick on with his development.

Hjelde made his debut for the Staggies in their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers and scored his first professional goal in their 3-2 win against Kilmarnock in March.

Ross County manager Hughes has been impressed by Hjelde’s efforts to secure a spot in his side’s senior squad and compared the young centre-back to Liverpool star Van Dijk.

After receiving plaudits from his manager, Hjelde responded to the comparison, stating that it is a great feeling to be mentioned along the Champions League winner.

“It’s a good feeling”, Hjelde told Youth Football Scotland.

“I think that’s a big stretch.

“But obviously if he sees something in me that makes him say that then it’s unbelievable and a really nice thing.

“First-team football as early as possible was my goal when I came to Scotland.”

Hjelde will look to put in some more eye-catching displays for Ross County before returning to Parkhead in the summer.