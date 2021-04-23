Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Everton at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners will look to get back to winning ways after dropping points against Fulham and will host the Toffees today in north London.

Bernd Leno is in goal, while Rob Holding and Pablo Mari will form the central defensive partnership, with Calum Chambers playing as the right-back in the system.

Dani Ceballos and Thomas Partey will form the midfield base with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Nicolas Pepe providing creativity to the Gunners side.

Eddie Nketiah will lead the line for the Gunners and Granit Xhaka will again occupy the unfamiliar left-back position.

Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian are some of the options Arteta has on the bench tonight.

Arsenal Team vs Everton

Leno, Chambers, Holding, Marti, Xhaka, Partey, Ceballos, Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah

Substitutes: Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Gabriel, Elneny, Odegaard, Willian, Nelson, Martinelli