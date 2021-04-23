Joelinton has vowed he is willing to put maximum effort into scoring as many goals as he can for Newcastle United and stressed he is taking the rest of the Premier League season one game at a time.

The 24-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net ever since his big money move to St James’ Park from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019, with the current season not being an exception as he has only managed to score three top flight goals so far.

However, two of Joelinton’s last two league goals have come in Newcastle’s last three games, in high pressure situations to find results as they have been locked in a relegation battle.

The Brazilian has vowed he is willing to put in maximum effort to ensure he maintains his sharpness in front of the goal, as he stressed he possesses an insatiable appetite to find the back of the net.

Joelinton added that he is taking the remainder of the top flight campaign one game at a time and is aiming to score as many as he can for Newcastle before the curtain falls on this season.

“I am happy to have helped the team with my two goals and now I hope to continue scoring”, Joelinton told NUFC TV.

“It is what I have always wanted.

“I always want to score – sometimes it does not happen, we know that in football it is not always that easy.

“I aim to continue doing what I am doing, training, putting in maximum effort.

“I hope to take things game by game until the end of the season and score more goals.”

The Magpies are up for a tough challenge in the top flight at the weekend as they travel to take on top four chasing Liverpool and Joelinton will be determined to add more goals to his tally.