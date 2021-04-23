Ledley King has revealed the experience he garnered from working with one of the greatest managers in former Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is going to be invaluable to him as he continues his transition into coaching.

King was part of the Portuguese’s staff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Mourinho was shown the exit door at the club on Monday.

Mourinho, a domestic league winner in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, struggled to get the best out of his squad at Tottenham during the second half of the current campaign, culminating in his dismissal after 17 months into his job.

However, former Spurs skipper King is grateful to Mourinho, under whom he earned his first senior role in coaching last summer, and he revealed the experience he garnered from the ex-Tottenham boss is invaluable to him.

King, who is aspiring to be a manager, feels working with Mourinho for the better part of a season has helped with his confidence, giving him a better idea of the demands of leading a club.

“I spent a hell of a lot of time with those guys [Mourinho and his team] “, King told the Evening Standard.

“Every day for the past seven or eight months. You do form a bond.

“To work alongside one of the greats was as good as it can get in terms of an experience.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence throughout the season in terms of having an understanding of what it takes to be a manager one day. It’s been great.

“Making that transition [to coaching] was something that I had to do.

“I’ve been thrust into it, ended up in the deep end and that’s given me a whole new confidence.

“Now I’ll have to go back, retrace my steps and do the badges to enable me to continue on this path.”

King is currently working alongside Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason as they prepare the team for their EFL Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.