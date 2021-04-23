Rangers captain James Tavernier has urged Nathan Patterson to keep pushing him for a place in the team and believes the youngster has the talent to make an impact in senior football.

The 29-year-old right-back has recovered from a knee injury and is now ready to return to the Rangers starting eleven.

In his absence, teenage defender Patterson ably replaced the Rangers captain at right-back and has earned widespread praise for his performances over recent games.

Tavernier expressed his delight at the performances the young defender put in during his absence, and believes that the challenge for Patterson now is to match those levels consistently and keep pushing himself.

The Rangers captain stressed that both he and Patterson can of course play in the same team if needed.

Tavernier said in a press conference: “Nathan has been brilliant and has been working extremely hard.

“He has set his standard and now has to keep it up.

“The gaffer can include us both, I’m happy to play up-front!

“Nathan has to keep pushing me, himself and the team. He can go all the way.”

It remains to be seen whether Patterson makes the team when Rangers take on St. Johnstone in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.