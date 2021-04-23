Former Stoke City star Mike Pejic believes the approach the Potters are taking under Michael O’Neill is not what is needed to return the club to the Premier League.

The Potters will be spending yet another season in the Championship after a string of disappointing results ended their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Michael O’Neill’s side currently have 56 points from 43 games in the Championship, trailing sixth-placed Barnsley by 18 points with three games to play.

Expressing his disappointment with the way things have gone so far for the Potters this season, Pejic insisted that O’Neill’s approach is not the way to go about it if they aim to be back in the Premier League.

Pejic feels that the manager simply cannot say that he is building a team for next season and thinks the excuses are flowing.

“This club was in the Premier League. It needs to get back to the Premier League and this is not the way to go about it, for me”, Pejic wrote in his Sentinel column.

“They are just making excuses all the time.

“It’s no good the manager saying he’s building for next season and needs to know which players can play where – you should know the players and the best role for them.

“You work with them every day.

“I’m sorry but I’m sick of it at the moment and I worry that the writing is on the wall.

“It’s not good enough for Stoke City.”

O’Neill will be looking for Stoke to end the season on a high with good results in games against Nottingham Forest, QPR and Bournemouth.