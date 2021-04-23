Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts insists that playing in the Premier League has helped him mature as a player, giving him the confidence to go at defenders and make things happen.

The 22-year-old has featured in 21 of his side’s 32 top flight league games and though he has failed to contribute to the scoresheet, he has helped set up two goals for his team-mates.

Assessing his progression in the Premier League, Roberts insisted that he has matured massively since he started to clock up top flight game time.

Roberts insists that he now understands what his role in the Leeds team is and has gained the confidence to try to make things happen.

“Yes, I think I have just matured massively“, Roberts told LUTV.

“I have kind of understood my role even more and being able to produce the abilities that I can do more as well.

“So, it has been about getting the confidence to really go at defenders and make a difference.”

Roberts has been slotted into the number 10 role by Marcelo Bielsa in the absence of Rodrigo and has kept fan favourite Pablo Hernandez out of the starting eleven.