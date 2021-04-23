Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has insisted that Jose Mourinho had to make Gareth Bale feel important to get the best out of the Welshman.

The 31-year-old has scored six goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season since he moved to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid.

Bale’s latest goal in the league came against Southampton on Wednesday, just two days after Mourinho was shown the exit door at Tottenham.

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp believes that the key to getting the best out of the Real Madrid winger is to make him feel important.

Despite bringing Bale back to Tottenham, Mourinho failed to inspire confidence in the Welshman, according to Redknapp.

The former Portsmouth manager reflected on his time with Bale at Tottenham as he stated that the emphasis was placed on the three-time Champions League winner to go and win games during his tenure.

“He’s not the most confident boy even though he’s been a world-class player”, Redknapp told the Press Association.

“When he came back and joined the club from Real Madrid he needed to be made to feel important. He’s played a bit of a bit-part role, really.

“When I went to Tottenham he’d gone God knows how many games without being on the winning team.

“I used to just tell the team ‘give the ball to Gareth, he’ll murder them’ and tell Gareth ‘go and win the game for us.

“He responds to that, someone believing in him.

“For whatever reason he wasn’t in Jose’s plans.

“But against Southampton he started and he looked a different boy, he looked like the Gareth that I know. He was fantastic.”

With Ryan Mason taking the reins as interim head coach at Spurs, Bale will look to add more goals to his tally in the final five games of their season.