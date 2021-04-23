Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has backed Arsenal loanee, Martin Odegaard, to return to Real Madrid and prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Odegaard left Real Madrid to join Arsenal on loan in the winter transfer window and has been an instant success at the north London club.

The Norwegian has not made a decision on his long term future, but Arsenal want to keep him and are expected to try and work out a transfer agreement with Real Madrid in the summer.

Llorente was Odegaard’s team-mate at Real Sociedad and conceded that making it at Real Madrid is not easy for any player because of the demands needed at Los Blancos.

However, he is certain the Norwegian has the ability to make it at Real Madrid and expects him to return to the Bernabeu to prove his quality with the Spanish giants.

Llorente told Spanish daily Marca: “The highest level of demand is at Real Madrid. You will face the best in the world in every position.

“Now he is making progress at Arsenal but I think he will come back.

“And will be able to show what a great player he is.”

Odegaard wants to wait until the end of the season before taking a call on his future and it could depend on whether Arsenal are in Europe next term.