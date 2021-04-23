Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy feels Liverpool will need to find permanent homes for loan pair Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo over the course of the summer transfer window.

Both Wilson and Ojo have featured prominently for Cardiff in the Championship this season, with the pair combining to rack up nine goals and 19 assists for the Welsh outfit.

The wingers are scheduled to return to Anfield in the summer with their loan spells at Cardiff due to expire at the end of May.

Wilson and Ojo have both had several loan moves while being on the books at Anfield as they have struggled to break into the Liverpool squad.

Cardiff manager McCarthy believes insists that Wilson and Ojo want permanent homes instead of repeated loan switches and feels Liverpool will need to find a solution.

Despite insisting that he would like to have the Liverpool youngsters back at Cardiff for next season, McCarthy does not think it will happen.

“I don’t think that will be the case”, McCarthy was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Harry has been at about four clubs [on loan] and he wants a home somewhere, he wants to play permanently somewhere, and so does Sheyi.

“Loaning them out next year they’d be in the last year of their contract.

“Liverpool are going to have to sort themselves out – that’s nothing to do with us.”

“Would I have them back? Yeah, of course, they’re really good players. But I don’t think it will happen.”

Wilson and Ojo will look to cap off the current season on a strong note before returning to Anfield in the summer.