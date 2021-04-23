West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted that last weekend’s loss to Newcastle United has not dampened the spirits of his players and he feels sure that the Hammers will remain in the mix to play in Europe.

It has been an expectations defying season for the Hammers with them challenging for a Champions League place and being on equal points with fourth placed Chelsea.

However, last week’s trip to Newcastle proved to be a stumbling block as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat.

Moyes is adamant that the loss has not in any way affected the morale of the players and highlighted the fact that the Hammers came from 2-0 down as example of the team having great character.

He further stated that he feels West Ham will not fall away in their bid to play in Europe.

“It’s [the team’s morale] absolutely fantastic”, Moyes said in a press conference.

“The character the players showed to come back from 2-0 down with ten men was brilliant.

“We’re in the mix for some form of European football right to the end, and we’re going to try to make sure we’re close to the big one.

“Undoubtedly I can see us going to the last game of the season with something to play for.”

The Hammers next play Chelsea on Saturday, in what could be a vital game in determining Champions League qualification.