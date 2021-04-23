West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted that the success that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has had comes as no surprise to him to him as he believes that the German has arguably the best squad in the Premier League at his disposal.

Chelsea and West Ham United are separated by just goal difference in the Premier League table, with the Blues having an eight-goal advantage, as both teams sit level on points in fourth and fifth-place respectively.

The Blues have lost just one out of 13 league games since Tuchel’s arrival and have progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League and the final of the FA Cup under his leadership.

With West Ham and Chelsea set to clash in the Premier League on Saturday, Moyes commented on the job that Tuchel has done at Stamford Bridge since his arrival.

While many have lauded Tuchel, and Moyes does believe he has done a good job, he also stressed that the German has a hugely talented group of players to work with.

The West Ham boss feels that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager inherited a great group of players from Frank Lampard, who he thinks was unfortunate to lose his job at Chelsea.

“Thomas Tuchel has done unbelievably well”, Moyes told a press conference.

“I thought Frank Lampard had brought together a good squad of players and he was on the verge, so he was a little but unlucky, but Thomas Tuchel has come in and shown experience.

“He’s managed Dortmund and he’s managed PSG, and he’s shown those qualities with Chelsea.

“They’ve got arguably the strongest squad in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise they’re doing well, but he is doing an excellent job.”

Both Chelsea and West Ham will look to seize maximum points in their fight to finish in the top four of the Premier League when the two teams clash on Saturday.