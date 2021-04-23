Kane Vincent-Young has revealed that Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook expects him to get forward into dangerous areas of the pitch to impact games.

The 25-year-old arrived at Portman Road in the summer of 2019 from Colchester United, but has struggled to find his place in the Ipswich side due to successive injury setbacks.

Since his return to the Ipswich squad, following a series of injuries that forced him to miss the majority of this season, Vincent-Young has played the full 90 minutes in the Tractor Boys’ last two league fixtures.

Vincent-Young believes that new Ipswich manager Cook’s preferred style of play could fit his own as he hopes to get more game time under his belt.

The right-back revealed that Cook wants him to get forward into dangerous areas of the pitch and make an impact in the final-third.

“He’s come in with ideas and we’re trying to get on his page with how he wants to do things”, Vincent-Young told Ipswich’s official site.

“He wants me to get forward and impact games by getting into dangerous areas. I need to keep trying to take stuff from him on board.

“Paul is a manager that likes his team to play on the front foot. He likes to play expansive football and one of my strengths is getting forward so I’m hoping we’ve just seen the start of what could be a good match.

“It’s been good to get back out there and I enjoyed the Charlton game in particular.

“Now I just want to play more football and finish the season as well as possible.”

Vincent-Young will look to finish the season on a strong note with just four games remaining for Ipswich in League One.