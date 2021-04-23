Spain defender Diego Llorente has revealed a presentation from Leeds United fully convinced him to make the move to Elland Road.

After spending most of his first months at Leeds injured, the Spaniard has established himself as a preferred option for Marcelo Bielsa at the back and has impressed with his performances.

Leeds signed him from Real Sociedad last year and Llorente was not planning to leave the Spanish club when the Whites came in with their offer.

He revealed that talks with Leeds director of football Victor Orta and the plans the club had for him convinced him, with his mind all but made up when he left the presentation the Whites gave him.

The Spaniard stressed that playing in the Premier League was always a goal and Leeds came up with the right offer at the right time for him to decide to move to England last summer.

Asked why he joined Leeds, Llorente told Madrid-based Spanish daily Marca: “I was focused on Real Sociedad when the Leeds offer came and I met with Victor Orta.

“They told me the style of play, how my qualities could be adjusted. When I left the presentation I had little to think about.

“I had always dreamed about playing in the Premier League and in other years I had offers, but I wanted to take the right step and this time it was clear to me.

“In addition, Leeds had a history of not being where they deserved to be, but they have a very ambitious project.”

Llorente has managed to get over his injury troubles to become a key player for Leeds by the end of his first season in England.