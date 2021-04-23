Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno has revealed that he is proud to be linked with big clubs amidst interest from Leeds United and West Ham United.

Moreno has racked up 23 appearances for Betis in all competitions so far this season, registering two assists along the way and his performances have caught the eye.

The 27-year-old had stints at Elche and Rayo Vallecano before securing a move to Betis in the summer of 2019, but could be in line for Premier League football from next term.

Leeds are in the market for a left-back in the summer and have shown an interest in Moreno, who is also being linked with West Ham.

The left-back confirmed that his agent has received calls from top clubs, and with sides expressing interest in him, the former La Masia prospect revealed that it is a source of pride for him that his performances have caught the eye.

Moreno has taken the advice of his agent and has vowed his complete focus is on helping Betis finish La Liga in a European spot.

“It is true that they have called my agent, big clubs, but I don’t know anything”, Moreno told beIN SPORTS.

“I’m focused on finishing La Liga by qualifying for Europe with Betis.

“My agent has told me to focus on Betis, on the games that remain. It is the task of the agents.

“It is a source of pride that big clubs notice me.”

Moreno will look to finish the current campaign on a strong note and it remains to be seen whether he will receive concrete offers from any potential suitors in the summer.