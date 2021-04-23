Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outfit at the Emirates Stadium this evening in the Premier League.

Crunch time is approaching for the Toffees if they are to achieve their goal of finishing in a European spot this season and they head into tonight’s game sitting in eighth spot in the Premier League, four points behind seventh placed Liverpool, but with a game in hand; they are also four points behind sixth placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with two games in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now gone six games without a win and face an Arsenal team they beat 2-1 in the earlier fixture between the two at Goodison Park in December.

The Toffees have not won away to Arsenal though since January 1996, but Ancelotti makes three changes from the side he last named as he looks to change that.

Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal tonight, while Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne play as full-backs. Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate provide the centre-back pairing.

Everton will look to Allan to marshal midfield, while also select Andre Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Richarlison and James Rodriguez support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ancelotti has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Joshua King and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Arsenal

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Mina, Nkounkou, Delph, Davies, Broadhead, Iwobi, Bernard, King