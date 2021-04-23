Julian Nagelsmann has previously had an “active interest” in Tottenham Hotspur as his club in England and would be a “perfect match” for the north London side, a source close to the RB Leipzig boss has told ESPN FC.

Tottenham are in the market for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho following a 17-month spell and the reins have been handed to Ryan Mason on an interim basis.

RB Leipzig coach Nagelsmann has been linked with being a contender for the post, though Bayern Munich could also look to try to appoint him.

However, in news that will boost Spurs, a source close to Nagelsmann has talked up the north London club as a destination.

The source revealed that Nagelsmann has had an interest in Spurs as his club in the Premier League and could be tempted to take over, with the coach and the side a “perfect match”.

It is claimed that Nagelsmann could believe the Bayern Munich job will come up again in the summer, further strengthening the attraction of the Premier League.

Nagelsmann has caught the eye with his work in charge of RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen if Spurs will look to try to tempt him to move to England.

RB Leipzig are reluctant to lose him and are likely to demand a hefty compensation package from Tottenham.