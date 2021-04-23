Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has insisted that Spurs can still enjoy a good season if they win the EFL Cup and make the top four, and feels Ryan Mason has a free hit as interim head coach.

Spurs dispensed with manager Jose Mourinho after a poor run of results saw them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table and eliminated from the Europa League and the FA Cup.

However, they have the EFL Cup final coming up and are just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea in the league table, albeit with an extra game played.

Redknapp stated that it has not been a good season for Spurs so far, but feels they have the opportunity to turn it around and that it will be a great chance for Mason to prove himself if Tottenham emerge victorious on Sunday at Wembley.

“It’s a free hit”, Redknapp told the Press Association.

“If he [Mason] wins it it will be fantastic.

“I’d love to see him do well, it’s a great chance for him.

“I’m sure he never saw this coming.

“He’s got an opportunity he never expected.

“He’s a very quiet lad but it’s a great chance for him and I’m sure he’ll be very proud walking out at Wembley on Sunday.

“It hasn’t been a good season for Tottenham but they’ve still got a chance of making the top-four and they’ve still got a chance of winning the Carabao Cup, so it could end up a very good season.”

If Spurs win the EFL Cup on Sunday it will be their first trophy since they won the same competition in the 2007/08 season.