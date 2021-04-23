Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey has warned Peterborough United that they will have a tough time on their hands when they face the Addicks on Saturday in League One.

The Addicks are currently sixth in the League One table, but Portsmouth and Oxford United are snapping at their heels, leaving little room for error in their remaining five games.

Having put six goals past Plymouth Argyle in their last game, the Addicks are in good form, having gone unbeaten since late February.

Gilbey admitted that the players are ecstatic about the result at Home Park and their good form, but cautioned against getting too carried away.

The midfielder insisted that Charlton should be playing in the playoffs come the end of the season and considering their form Peterborough should be wary.

Speaking to Charlton TV, Gilbey said: “The lads are on cloud nine, but I don’t think we can get too carried away at the minute.

“We’ve just got to keep our feet on the ground and keep pushing on.

“Saturday’s another big game.

“This club shouldn’t be messing about, we should be in the play-offs and that’s what our aim is.

“It’s in our hands at the moment.

“Obviously Peterborough are up there, but we’ve just put six past Plymouth who aren’t a bad side.

“We’re in a really good place at the minute.”

Having scored two goals in his last three games for the Addicks, Gilbey is in playing well and will be hoping his and the team’s current upswing in form will help them get into the playoffs and ultimately up to the Championship.