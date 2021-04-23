Ledley King has admitted Tottenham Hotspur are the underdogs going into their EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City on Sunday, but stressed his team have already beaten them once this season.

Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley will see Spurs and the Citizens battle it out for the third time this season having already crossed path twice in the Premier League.

Spurs ran out 2-0 victors against Manchester City in November while Pep Guardiola’s men returned the favour with a 3-0 win in February.

Tottenham first team coach King has admitted his team are underdogs going into Wembley clash against a high-flying Manchester City side, with the capital club targeting their first trophy since 2008.

But King stressed his team have already beaten the Citizens once this season, and is confident they can do it again come Sunday.

“You just don’t know when these occasions [like the EFL Cup final] are going to come around next”, King told the Evening Standard.

“The first time I played in a final was 2001.

“The next was 2008. So every time you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands.

“It means a great deal. We’ve not won a trophy for way too long.

“It’s a great opportunity to right those wrongs.

“I’m sure we go there as underdogs [against Manchester City], but it’s a team we’ve beaten this season and a game we can win.”

Following Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Monday, Spurs are going into their upcoming game under new leadership with interim boss Ryan Mason in charge.