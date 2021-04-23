Tyler Roberts is of the view that Leeds United’s 6-2 loss away at Manchester United in the Premier League earlier this season was a rare event and stressed that result will provide extra drive for the Whites to get a positive result against the Red Devils on Sunday.

The first meeting between Manchester United and Leeds in the top flight after a 16-year-gap at Old Trafford did not go according to plans for the visitors as they were thrashed 6-2 by the Mancunians.

Leeds are now set to host the Red Devils at Elland Road in the reverse fixture on Sunday and will be determined to return the favour by springing an upset.

Whites star Roberts feels his team’s heavy defeat at Old Trafford was a rare event for Leeds as they have been able to hold their own against most of their opponents this season, and insists that result will now be a source of extra drive for them to get a positive result come Sunday.

Asked about his thoughts on his team’s upcoming game against Manchester United having suffered a heavy loss against them in their first meeting, Roberts told LUTV: “Yes, and I think, that [6-2 loss], again credit to the boys, that has been a rare event and of course we do not want it to be against that team if any team.

“It will give us even more drive in this game to make sure that we put in a good performance and get a result for the fans.”

Roberts feels Manchester United have been in top form throughout the current campaign and will look to dominate his team, but he stressed he and his team-mates are looking to play on the front foot as well at Elland Road.

“Yes, they are in [good] form as well, they have been all season.

“So, they are going to come out try and dominate the game but as you see from our performances, we like to dominate games.

“So, it is going to be one or the other and I know that we will give everything, especially for the fans.”

Manchester United will determined to add another three points to their tally as they look to consolidate second position in the league table, while Leeds are keen to avoid their rivals registering a league double over them.