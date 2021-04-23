Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has admitted that the Premier League is physically more demanding than the football he experienced in Spain.

Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad last summer but spent most of his first months at Elland Road out injured.

He has overcome his injury troubles to establish himself as one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet towards the end of his first season in England.

The Spaniard is enjoying the different challenges he is encountering in England and admits that the physical demands are greater compared to what he faced in Spain.

He also stressed that the style of football is also quicker compared to Spain, but believes that La Liga was more tactically demanding.

Llorente told Spanish daily Marca when asked about the challenges of the Premier League: “It is a personal opinion, I will give a deep analysis.

“Yes, I have found it a little more demanding on a physical level.

“The games have more transitions, there is more real playing time and in short, a better spectacle.

“La Liga, on the other hand, is more rigorous from a tactical point of view.”

Llorente will look to provide another solid showing when Leeds host Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

He was out injured when Manchester United smashed Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford earlier in the season.