Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has warned his side that Accrington Stanley must be classed as very dangerous and have a number of key players back in the ranks following injury.

The two sides met each other only last month with the Black Cats coming away 2-0 winners on that occasion.

Stanley were without a number of key players in their ranks due to injury and John Coleman’s men paid the price for being without their influential stars.

However, Johnson insists that Accrington now have players back and showed what they could do at the start of the season, which leads him to believe they will be dangerous opponents.

“Accrington are a very dangerous side”, Johnson said at a press conference, ahead of hosting Accrington.

“We talked about it when they were up there quite early, how the big clubs would probably come through because of their squads.

“I think Accrington have been the victim of two or three key injuries, but those players are back now, and they look a strong unit again.

“They’re physical with good footballers in the side as well, and I expect them to be stronger than when we last faced them because of the players they have back.”

Sunderland are badly in need of momentum ahead of a likely playoff campaign in League One and are without a win in their last five games, losing three of those encounters.

Accrington won their last match, edging out Doncaster Rovers 2-1 and still have hopes of making the playoffs.