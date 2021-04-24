Arsenal and Leeds United linked Julian Draxler has made a decision over his future as he approaches the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germany international had been tipped for a move away from the Parc des Princes last summer, but opted to stay put for the season.

He could well depart in the coming summer transfer window as his contract at PSG is due to expire and is likely to have a number options on his table.

Premier League pair Arsenal and Leeds have been linked with Draxler and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, the winger has decided what he wants to do.

Draxler has come to a decision and will reveal what he wants to do following his participation in the Champions League.

The German is gearing up for the Champions League semi-finals, with PSG due to lock horns with Manchester City.

Draxler will be hoping to help the Paris side go all the way in the competition and could yet sign a new contract to stay at the Parc des Princes.

He has clocked 29 appearances for PSG over the course of the current campaign so far, scoring four times and providing six assists for his team-mates.

Draxler was brought on in the 87th minute in PSG’s 3-1 win at Metz on Saturday in Ligue 1.