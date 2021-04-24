Jesse Lingard has revealed a conversation with West Ham United boss David Moyes reinforced the need to work hard to make his loan move to the London Stadium a success.

The 28-year-old, who hardly got a chance to feature for his parent club during the first half of the campaign, has taken the league by surprise by scoring as many as nine goals in ten Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Lingard insists that before joining West Ham, he had a conversation with manager Moyes, who told him that nothing is guaranteed and he would have to work hard to prove himself.

The attacker is also happy to now be playing regularly and feels it is showing with a smile on his face.

“I spoke to the manager and he said: ‘Nothing is guaranteed”, Lingard told West Ham’s official site.

“You’re going to have to obviously work hard’.

“That made me hungrier to go on and do well and obviously I started the first game and it was down to me to play well and enjoy the game.

“Obviously, I’ve played with a smile on my face and with joy, and it’s great to be back out of the pitch doing what I love.”

Besides the nine goals Lingard has scored he has also helped set up four more for his team-mates.

His contributions have been integral to West Ham finding themselves in a Europa League spot at the moment with six matches left to be played.

West Ham are expected to try to sign him permanently in the summer.