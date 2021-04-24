Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play host to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United outfit at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds dropped points on their last outing, away at Leeds United, and badly need all three points today to keep their top four ambitions on track.

Victory for Liverpool would push them into the top four, although they will have played a game more than Chelsea and West Ham United.

Liverpool remain without centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, who has a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal this afternoon, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Fabinho and Ozan Kabak slot into central defence.

Klopp has Georginio Wijnaldum along with Thiago Alcantara in midfield. Up top, the Reds boss picks Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, as he looks to blow Newcastle away.

If Klopp needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Mane, Jota, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams, N Williams