Robin Koch has revealed that he found his first taste of Marcelo Bielsa’s murderball training session to be super hard, but is now used to the drill.

Koch was snapped up by Leeds in the summer, but has seen injury disrupt his debut campaign in England, though he is now fit and at Bielsa’s disposal.

The move to Leeds has seen the Germany international sample Bielsa’s notorious murderball session, which is game between two sides where balls are constantly put back into play to allow players no breaks.

Koch admits that his first time experiencing murderball was tough, but insists that over time he has grown able to handle it and now does not find it too hard.

“Normally you would think eleven vs eleven is like a game but it’s different, really hard”, Koch told local daily the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“You don’t stop, when the ball goes out another comes in so there’s no possibility to have a breather, that’s what makes it so hard.

“Over time you get used to it. I remember my first murderball on my first day in training. It was so hard.

“Now, every time after murderball I’m really tired but I remember the first time and it’s not that hard.”

Koch will be hoping to get the vote from Bielsa to turn out for Leeds in their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday at Elland Road.