Jurgen Klopp has conceded that he currently has a frustration level sitting at 150 per cent following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at home against Newcastle United.

Liverpool headed into the Premier League clash knowing the importance of the occasion with top four rivals West Ham United and Chelsea facing each other later in the day.

Klopp selected four attackers in Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as he looked for goals, and the Reds got one after three minutes when Salah scored.

The Reds had chances to add to their advantage, but could not take them and were undone in the 95th minute when Joe Willock scored for the visitors.

Liverpool failed to make the most of West Ham and Chelsea playing later today and Klopp concedes that he is hugely frustrated, though vowed he will get back to being optimistic.

Klopp told the BBC: “We have obviously lost a lot of defensive players this year, we know that, that’s clear and that is a killer of rhythm and a killer of a lot of things in football.

“But in these games [against lower sides] we have had chances like madness and we didn’t use them. Who is to blame for that apart from us? Nobody.

“In the moment, frustration is obviously at 150 per cent and I will find a way back on track but for the moment it’s so harsh, it’s tough to take but we have to take it.”

The Liverpool boss indicated he did not expect his side to necessarily blow Newcastle away, but insists if the Reds are in front and the end of the game is looming they must not lose possession.

“I’m completely fine in a game like this with a 1-0 because it’s tough, they are fighting.

“The best way to deny the other team is keeping the ball, if you have the ball they can definitely not score.”

Liverpool are still just one point outside the top four spots, but will lose ground regardless of the result between West Ham and Chelsea, who are both ahead of the Reds.