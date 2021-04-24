Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hailed winger Scott Wright as a model professional and is pleased with what he has shown since he arrived from Aberdeen in the winter transfer window.

The Gers zeroed in on Wright and he swapped the red of Aberdeen for the Light Blue of their Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

The 23-year-old was handed his first top flight start in Gers colours in midweek, as he clocked up 69 minutes against St. Johnstone in a 1-1 draw.

Wright continues to increasingly integrate into Gerrard’s senior team and the Gers boss has lauded his new charge as a model professional, stressing he has done everything he has been asked to do since he arrived at Ibrox.

Gerrard added that the pacey winger has already displayed flashes of brilliance on the pitch for the Scottish champions and believes there is lot more to come from him as he is still a work in progress.

“Scott has done everything he has been asked to do”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“He has been a model professional.

“In flashes, he shows why we wanted him here.

“A work in progress and very excited to have him here.”

Having made his full debut for Rangers in the top flight, Wright will now be determined to open his account for his new team as soon as possible.