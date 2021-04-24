AC Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta has insisted that if Liverpool’s players really understood the crisis gripping football then they would have taken a wage cut after speaking out against the European Super League.

Liverpool were one of six Premier League sides to sign up to the breakaway Super League, which would have guaranteed them a spot year in, year out regardless of their performances on the pitch.

The Reds’ players were taken by surprise by the announcement and soon let it be known that they were firmly against the club joining the Super League.

Liverpool and all the Premier League sides involved ultimately pulled out after a backlash from fans and the government.

And Costacurta, who hopes the Super League can still happen, has hit out at the Liverpool players for failing to understand the crisis gripping the game.

“I expected the Liverpool players to cut their salaries after speaking out against the Super League, if they really understood the football crisis”, Costacurta told Sky Italia.

“I hope that sooner or later the Super League will take place.”

The proposed Super League has been criticised for representing a closed shop, with clubs guaranteed a place and the destruction of the merit based approach to football.

Clubs would have been shut out of the Super League, with just five places to be allocated beyond the 15 founding clubs, and no formula presented for how they would qualify.

AC Milan were one of three Italian sides to agree to join the breakaway league.