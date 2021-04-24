Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has revealed he is disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet this season and knows he needs to improve when it comes to taking chances.

Roberts only played a bit part role under Marcelo Bielsa for the majority of the first half of the current Premier League campaign.

However, an injury to first choice Rodrigo opened up a spot for the 22-year-old in Bielsa’s first eleven which he has since kept, starting Leeds’ last nine top flight outings and making the number 10 role his own.

Roberts revealed he is happy that he has succeeded in earning an extended run in the team, and stressed he is mentally and physically in a very good place at the moment.

Asked how he is feeling about his own extended run in the starting eleven, Roberts told LUTV: “Yes, I am feeling good, I am feeling fit.

“So, obviously happy to be starting the games and hopefully the goals and assists can come.”

Roberts added that it has been a bit disappointing that he is yet to score a goal for Leeds in the top flight despite coming close at times, and insists that he is aware he needs to improve that area of his game.

“Yes, [been unlucky in front of goal and] it has been a bit disappointing.

“Obviously, I am very critical of my own game and that is something I know I need to improve.

“But I feel like my performances have been strong and I have been learning and improving and I just want to carry that on and I am sure the goals and assists will come.“

Bielsa will be hoping Roberts will be in top form come Sunday as Leeds are set to host high-flying Manchester United in the top flight.