The agent of Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot has refused to discuss possible interest from Napoli in the defender.

Dalot joined AC Milan from Manchester United on loan last summer and his future beyond the stint at the Rossoneri is a subject of speculation.

The San Siro side are still believed to be undecided about whether to try and keep the defender after the end of his current loan.

The Portuguese is believed to be happy in Italy and is said to be keen on continuing in Serie A beyond the summer.

There are claims that Serie A giants Napoli are also monitoring the defender with a view to signing him.

But Carlos Goncalves, the player’s agent, refused to discuss the possible interest from Napoli and insisted that it is still not the right time to talk about the future of his client.

He told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “I am sorry, but I am not going to feed any speculation.

“Diogo Dalot is at Milan, on loan from Manchester United and valid until the end of the season.

“Whatever people say or can say about the interest of the other clubs, this is not the right time to talk about it.”

Dalot still has a contract until 2023 at Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the club want him back in the summer.