Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted he does not feel optimistic about the Gunners heading into their Europa League semi-final tie next week.

The Gunners lost their seventh home league game of the season on Friday night when Everton beat them 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

It was Everton’s first win away at Arsenal in 25 years and the Gunners have now lost 13 Premier League games with six five still left in the current campaign.

Wright insists that whenever Arsenal go behind in games, he has no confidence that they will get back into the game due to their struggles in front of goal.

The Arsenal legend admits that the Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday is a massive game for their season.

However, he insisted that he does not have any optimism about the Gunners going into the tie against their former coach Unai Emery.

Wright said on Premier League TV after the game: “It’s very hard to be optimistic about them at the minute with everything that is going on.

“It’s the eighth game now they have not scored at home and if the team do score, I just don’t feel like we are going to get back in it.

“Thursday is a massive game for them, Europa League is a big opportunity but sitting here right now, I don’t feel very optimistic.”

Arsenal are sitting ninth in the Premier League table and could drop further if results go against them this weekend.