Thiago Alcantara has admitted that Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United feels like a defeat and concedes with West Ham and Chelsea playing later in the day the Reds have blown a big chance.

Liverpool took the lead with just three minutes on the clock in the Premier League encounter at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah finding the back of the net.

The Reds had numerous opportunities to add to their advantage, but could not take them and were then stung in injury time when Joe Willock struck to send Newcastle back to Tyneside with a point in their pocket.

Asked whether conceding at the death means the draw feels like a defeat, Reds midfielder Thiago told LFC TV post match: “It’s a complete defeat for us.

“We can score a lot of goals in the first half, but at the end of the game you are winning 1-0 and you need to close the game at 1-0.”

The midfielder believes that Liverpool needed to get a second goal to further open the game up and thinks with not grabbing another goal they were always risking conceding.

“It is about scoring goals because we scored very early and we have chance to score. If we score twice then the game opens up for us.

“It is what it is, when you don’t score you receive.”

Thiago stressed that with top four rivals West Ham and Chelsea due to meet later in the day, Liverpool have missed a big chance and must recharge their batteries and look back at the game.

“It was a big chance, [there is the game] between Chelsea and West Ham too, one can lose, one can draw, but to be in the Champions League we have to deserve it.

“Every game is huge for us and it is a great chance to be there [in the Champions League], but we are not taking the chance.

“We need to rest and review this game”, the Liverpool midfielder added.

The result means Liverpool sit in sixth place and one point off fifth placed West Ham and fourth placed Chelsea, in the battle for a Champions League spot.

They will now wait to see the result from the West Ham-Chelsea clash later today.