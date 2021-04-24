Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer is of the view that the dropped points in the last two league games could go on to cost the Reds a top four finish.

Liverpool conceded another late equaliser at home to Newcastle United on Saturday to draw 1-1, drop more points and remain outside the top four.

The dropped points against Newcastle United was the second game in a row that the Reds had conceded a late goal, with Leeds scoring in the dying minutes in their previous game at Elland Road to earn a point.

McAteer revealed his frustration at Liverpool dropping four points from winning positions in the last two games and conceded if Liverpool miss out on a top four finish, the two games could haunt them.

He feels the dropped points could go on to have a massive effect on whether Jurgen Klopp’s side manage to sneak into the top four spots or not.

The former Liverpool star said on LFC TV: “There are no pictures of scorecards at the end of the day.

“If you look at it in the grand scheme of things, to drop four points from being in front…..

“If you look back on this and we finish fifth or sixth, it’s them two games you are probably going to highlight, as being the ones that cost us.

“Those four points could be massive.”

Liverpool will next travel to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday and badly need to pick up all three points.