Former Ayr United boss Mark Kerr has insisted Rangers starlet Stephen Kelly is every manager’s dream player and a total professional.

The 20-year-old is currently plying his trade at Ross County after his loan move from Rangers in the summer of 2020 as he bids to get games under his belt.

Kelly has been handed regular game time during his spell with the Staggies, who currently sit second bottom of the Scottish Premiership and two points from safety.

Kerr hailed the young midfielder for his professionalism at such a young age as the Scot revealed that Kelly is every manager’s dream player; the pair worked together at Ayr United.

The Rangers youth star made 33 appearances for Ayr United last season where he orchestrated the midfield for Kerr’s former side.

The former Dundee United man went on to insist that Kelly has the mindset to listen to his manager’s words and implement it into his own game as the youngster constantly seeks to improve himself.

“I love him to bits”, Kerr told The Athletic.

“He’s a manager’s dream and [was] one of the best professionals at the club.

“He wants to be the best that he can be.

“Every day in training he listens and tries to implement.

“He just wants to improve.”

Kelly, 21, has been capped by Scotland through from Under-16 level to the country’s Under-21s.