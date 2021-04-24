Tony Dorigo has insisted that Leeds United’s improved defensive displays go well beyond the form of their centre-backs.

Leeds have tightened up at the back in recent weeks and have conceded just six goals at home since the turn of the year.

The return to fitness of Diego Llorente has played a major role in helping Leeds improve defensively and even fellow summer signing Robin Koch is back on the bench after recovering from a knee injury.

Dorigo accepts that the fitness and the form of the centre-backs have been key, but the former Leeds defender insisted that it is not the only reason behind improved defensive performances from Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

He lauded the performance of goalkeeper Illan Meslier and stressed that the players in midfield and the forward line have also been working extremely hard off the ball to raise the level of defending for the Whites.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “They have [managed to turn around defensively] but it is not only the defence.

“Clearly, the centre-half positions are important and now we have got everyone fit.

“It is looking like the strongest area of the pitch because we have got quality players playing but also on the bench.

“But you have got to look at the goalkeeper Meslier, I think he has been superb, and in front and the work rate of the lads in front.

“We are not giving away the ball as much in crazy areas and put all that together, we are looking a lot better.”

Leeds will hope to show their defensive resilience when they host Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.