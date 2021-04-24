Former Malmo captain Jiloan Hamad has explained that Brentford defender Pontus Jansson was more pleasing to watch for casual fans than Filip Helander due to his dribbling ability, but insisted that the Rangers star balanced things out for the Swedish side.

Helander and Jansson helped Malmo to the Swedish league title in 2013 and 2014 before heading abroad to further their respective careers; Helander is now at Rangers in Scotland, while Jansson plays for Brentford in England.

The Sweden internationals have gone on to establish themselves as key centre-backs at Rangers and Brentford, but have had contrasting playing styles since their days together, starring in Malmo’s backline.

Reflecting on the centre-back duo’s partnership at Malmo, former captain Hamad explained that they complemented each other well despite having different playing styles.

Hamad pointed out that many were drawn to Jansson because of his dribbling and passing abilities, but insisted that Helander balanced things out for Malmo, which he admitted he did not appreciate much back then.

“They complemented each other so well“, Hamad told The Athletic.

“When you have styles like Filip and Pontus, if you don’t have a football eye you are drawn to Pontus as he would be dribbling out and playing the passes through so he was fun to watch.

“He had to learn to play a bit safer but you could always see how cool and collected Filip was, always in the right position.

“At the start, he was calm on the ball but he wouldn’t take any risks.

“I could sometimes be like, ‘Argh, make the pass!’, as we were ultra playing out from the back but he balanced us out so I feel stupid now as, since I have got older and understand the game better, I appreciate things I couldn’t see.

“It wasn’t love at first sight but he was the anonymous guy who just grew on the fans.”

Helander and Jansson have played 49 games together for club and country and both could return to Malmo to end their careers.