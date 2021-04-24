Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s key Premier League clash against Chelsea at the London Stadium this evening, as he hunts a vital three points.

In what is expected to be a big game in the race for a top four finish, the West Ham boss has gone with a tried and tested starting eleven against a strong Chelsea side.

With Craig Dawson suspended, Fabian Balbuena has been drafted into the starting eleven to form the back three with Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop. The wing-back roles are taken by Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks.

Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble will form the base of the midfield, with Jesse Lingard and Pablo Fornals also picked, while Jarrod Bowen is leading the line for the Hammers.

Moyes has options on the bench if he is forced into changes, including Said Benrahma and Andriy Yarmolenko.

West Ham will be well aware that Liverpool dropped points earlier in the day, drawing with Newcastle United.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Diop, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen

Substitutes: Randolph, Trott, Johnson, Alves, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Odubeko