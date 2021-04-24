Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea have named their team and substitutes to go up against David Moyes’ West Ham United side at the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s men know that Liverpool dropped points by drawing against Newcastle United earlier today and can go three points clear of West Ham and four clear of Liverpool, getting a grip on fourth place, by winning.

Tuchel must make do without midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

For the clash with West Ham, Tuchel selects Edouard Mendy between the sticks.

At the back the German tactician trusts in a three of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell are wing-backs.

Further up the pitch, Tuchel looks towards N’Golo Kante and Jorginho to control midfield, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic support Timo Werner.

If the Chelsea boss needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Tammy Abraham and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea Team vs West Ham United

Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Substitutes: Kepa, Alonso, James, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham